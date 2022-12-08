AP's war on plain English: Don't use term 'late-term abortion'

(NEWS BUSTERS) – The Associated Press sells itself to news clients with the motto "Advancing the Power of Facts." But the AP Stylebook – which instructs reporters on which terms to use or not use – has grown increasingly counter-factual. In July, the AP Stylebook commissars bowed to the transgender lobby: "A person’s sex and gender are usually assigned at birth by parents or attendants and can turn out to be inaccurate." Don't look at an actual human body. Feelings trump facts.

On Tuesday, in a bow to the abortion industry, AP is suggesting that having an abortion late in pregnancy should not be described as a late-term abortion.

The pro-life website LifeNews.org criticized AP for relying on an activist source. "ACOG is a pro-abortion group. As a supposedly unbiased news source you shouldn't rely on partisan groups to determine your terminology," it tweeted in reply. They added: "Thousands of doctors have left ACOG because it has become an abortion advocacy group. It lost its prestige years ago."

