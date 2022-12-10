Archaeologists find 7th-century necklace that may have adorned early female Christian leader

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient gold, gemstone necklace at a burial site in England that is believed to have once adorned the neck of an affluent, Christian female leader who walked the earth 1,300 years ago.

The jewelry was uncovered at the Northamptonshire village burial site in Britain's Midlands in April 2022. Archaeologists also found a large ornate cross with inset garnets and pectoral crosses at the end of each arm.

According to the Museum of London Archeology, experts said the second finding furthered their belief that both discoveries were possibly the belongings of a seventh-century Christian woman buried there who may have been an early Christian leader. The gold charm and the cross date back to 630 to 670 A.D.

