Arizona governor forced to dismantle $80 million cargo-container wall he just built

Under the duress of a federal lawsuit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 24, 2022 at 5:06pm
The state of Arizona resumed placing a barrier of shipping containers on the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma

(ZEROHEDGE) – Under the duress of a federal lawsuit, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has agreed to dismantle two long sections of border wall the state built out of stacked shipping containers capped by concertina wire. 

Agreeing to an aggressive border-obliteration deadline, Arizona will yank all the containers away by Jan. 4, and without damaging natural resources as it does.

The announcement comes as the Supreme Court evaluates the legality of the Trump-era Title 42, which lets agents block asylum claims at the border, purportedly to limit the spread of contagious diseases amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally set to expire Dec 21 under a court order, any eventual removal of the policy is expected to spark a major influx of migrants.

