WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Austrian defense minister warns Europeans are unprepared for days-long blackouts

Over 30% of citizens unable to 'supply themselves'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2022 at 4:14pm
(Image by Boyan Chen from Pixabay)

(NWO REPORT) – The Austrian defense minister has warned that Europeans could face blackouts that go on for days, leaving one–third of citizens unable to “supply themselves.”

Klaudia Tanner made the comments during an interview with the German news outlet Die Welt. “The question is not whether it (the blackout) will come, but when it will come,” said Tanner, blaming the war in Ukraine.

“For Putin, hacking attacks on Western power supplies are a tool of hybrid warfare. We must not pretend that this is just a theory. We must be prepared for blackouts in Austria and Europe,” she added.

