Autopsy study ties deaths to COVID vaccine

Dr. Peter McCullough is among prominent cardiologists calling for a halt to the COVID-19 mRNA shots, contending there is a link between the vaccines and the apparent increase in reports of sudden deaths from cardiac arrest.

In a column on his Substack page, he pointed to an unusual study conducted in Germany of autopsies of 35 people who died within 20 days of COVID-19 vaccine injection.

A total of 25, or 71%, had a final diagnoses consistent with a vaccine injury, including myocardial infarction, worsening heart failure, vascular aneurysm, pulmonary embolism, fatal stroke and vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

Significantly, McCullough said, five cases had acute myocarditis as the cause. Biopsies of the heart muscle, he pointed out, showed "patchy inflammation very similar to what was seen in the deltoid muscle were the mRNA vaccine was injected."

"Inflammation in the heart was coincident with the same pattern of inflammation in the arm," McCullough explained. "Thus we can conclude death within a few days of vaccination is most likely due to the genetic product and that inflammation in the arm may be a surrogate for a similar process in the heart."

Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and public policy researcher at Johns Hopkins University, also weighed in on the study, which was led by Constantin Schwab of the Institute of Pathology at Heidelberg University Hospital.

"This is a German study from a reputable group. It's very hard to conduct this research in the U.S.," Makary wrote.

He noted that German researchers also were the source of a study showing that no healthy child 5-17 years of age died of COVID in the country.

Nevertheless, White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha has insisted it's "crystal clear" that a healthy young male needs to take the current bivalent booster.

Makary argued that Jha "can't tell you how many *healthy* children have ever died of Covid" and there is no bivalent trial data.

McCullough, in a video interview with WND, cited peer-reviewed literature indicating the vaccines cause myocarditis, including a U.K. study that found about 100 fatal cases of myocarditis linked to the shots.

Along with Dr. Ross Walker of Sydney and Dr. Aseem Malhotra, McCullough is among three prominent cardiologists who have publicly stated the best explanation for the "sudden and unexpected" deaths and cardiac events in otherwise healthy people is the COVID-19 vaccines.

