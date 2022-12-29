A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bar band hands mom a fiddle. What happened next took them by storm

Video has been seen millions of times

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2022 at 12:27pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Mom brings down the house with her awesome fiddling in country bar (video screenshot)

Mom brings down the house with her awesome fiddling in country bar (video screenshot)

(UPWORTHY) – The devil may have gone down to Georgia, but it appears he took a detour to a bar in Nashville and possessed a middle-aged mom on his way down there.

In a TikTok video that's been viewed 5.5 million times, Olivia Reeth's daughter shared that her family had gone to the Whiskey Bent Saloon in Nashville and was watching the Moonshine Outlaw Band perform. Her mom told the band she played the fiddle, and mid-song, the fiddle player decided to hand his instrument over to her.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

You kind of have to wonder what the guy was thinking. Did he imagine she'd be able to keep up with the band? Did he figure she'd play a few bars and then hand it back? Whatever he was picturing, it almost certainly wasn't what she ended up laying down.

TRENDING: Teacher probed for 'heartbreaking' lesson that split class by gender, made nonbinary teen feel 'isolated'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major city could bring back mask mandates for kids
'The Chosen,' streaming series on Jesus, scores big in 3rd season
Persecuted into extinction: The fate of Christianity in Bethlehem
Christian singer shares stunning video of 4,500 fans singing 'Silent Night' together
Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×