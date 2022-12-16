A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldFREEDOM OF RELIGION
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bethlehem welcomes Holy Land tourists for Christmas after pandemic slump

Travelers eager to visit site of Jesus' birth

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 16, 2022 at 12:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Journey to Bethlehem by Joseph Brickey

Journey to Bethlehem by Joseph Brickey

(FAITHWIRE) – Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Streets are bustling with tour groups. Hotels are fully booked, and months of deadly Israeli-Palestinian fighting appears to be having little effect on the vital tourism industry.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Elias Arja, head of the Bethlehem hotel association, said that tourists are hungry to visit the Holy Land’s religious sites after suffering through lockdowns and travel restrictions in recent years. He expects the rebound to continue into next year.

TRENDING: The woke have given us a choice: Shut up or die

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Less than 50% of nursing home residents have received omicron booster
Charity defends promoting books about gender identity to 2-year-olds
Former NFL player: Gun crimes won't end until 'paddle and prayer' are brought back to public schools
Coal burning hits all-time high as natural gas shortages surge
Family used sham ministry to get COVID loans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×