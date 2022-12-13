Biden admin gets sued for 'stonewalling' on election interference

The American Center for Law and Justice is filing a lawsuit against the FBI, under the administration of Joe Biden, for refusing to comply with the federal Freedom of Information Act law.

And the ACLJ is accusing the Biden administration of trying to "stonewall" its investigation into the scandal involving Hunter Biden's laptop computer.

"What it indicates to me really is that they don't want to disclose what is in their files," explained Andy Ekonomou, a senior counsel for the organization. "They want to stonewall us. They want to say that there is this exemption that applies or that exemption that applies.

"I've read out letter and it is perfectly appropriate what we're asking for. But this is something in which they're circling the wagons to make sure whatever they've got does not get out."

The organization reported the fight is over its original FOIA request for information from the FBI "regarding potential politically-motivated pressure it was putting on social media giants like Twitter and Facebook to censor Americans before an election."

The FBI did, in fact, decide to interfere in the 2020 election by warning social media companies about "disinformation" from Russia.

Only the reporting launched by the New York Post wasn't disinformation. It was accurate reporting on the scandals revealed by Hunter Biden's laptop, which he abandoned at a repair shop.

That confirmed his wild spending on hotels and prostitutes, his financial entanglements with his own father, his drug use and much, much more.

Those images, texts, emails and other proof by now have been confirmed as true by multiple investigations.

The ACLJ sought information from the FBI, originally in August, to uncover the extent of the election interference, which surveys have confirmed probably took the 2020 presidential victory away from President Trump and gave it to Joe Biden.

So what does the FBI do with the request?

"The Deep State agency informed us they were closing our file. We filed an administrative appeal, and they just ignored it," the ACLJ explained.

"This willful refusal to comply with the law has become par for the course for the Biden administration, especially in regards to our FOIA requests. That is simply not acceptable. When there is corruption in our Justice Department, the American people deserve to know what’s really going on and who is pulling the strings. But once again we are left with no other recourse but to sue," the organization reported.

"We gave them ample opportunity to answer our FOIA, but once again, they’ve brazenly ignored us. Now, they must answer us in federal court."

Ekonomou continued, explaining what the circumstances tell him is that "there were improprieties taking place."

"That the FBI was involved in censorship, or attempts at censorship – put yourself on high alert, they were telling Facebook – in elections they should not have been involved in. They were doing the things that were not only odious, but illegal, and we have caught them at it and we are going to pursue them in federal district court very soon on this by filing a lawsuit and by saying to them very simply you can’t just close your file and get out of producing the information that the law requires to be produced."

It was Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg who confirmed during a podcast appearance the FBI had approached his company prior to the 2020 election and "warned" them about supposed "misinformation" about Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, among other politically charged issues at the time that clearly may have influenced the election results.

Zuckerberg said, "The FBI, I think, basically came to us – some folks on our team – and was like, 'Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert… We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there's about to be some kind of dump of that's similar to that. So just be vigilant.'"

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. pic.twitter.com/llTA7IqGa1 — Minds💡 (@minds) August 25, 2022

But, the ACLJ said, it was the FBI "that was peddling misinformation. The Hunter Biden laptop story was true."

WND previously reported that the ACLJ charged that polling "has indicated that had such information (which turned out to be true) been more public, it could have changed the outcome of the presidential election. That is REAL election interference, but now the FBI looks to be covering it up."

The organization is seeking communications between FBI officials and Facebook, specifically regarding "any way that the FBI wanted Facebook to censor or limit distribution of information in connection with an election."

