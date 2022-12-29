Biden admin to mandate COVID tests for travelers from China

By Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
The Biden administration announced new restrictions on inbound travelers from China Wednesday.
Starting Jan. 5, all travelers from China above the age of 2 will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of departure, The Associated Press reported. U.S. health officials say the move is aimed at stemming a rebound of COVID-19 cases after China eased its lockdown policies over the past weeks have caused a surge in cases across the country.
TRENDING: Trump impeachment boss: Destroy current method to elect presidents
“There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing Covid-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC,” officials told CNN earlier Wednesday before the final policy became known, using the acronym for China’s formal name. “Without this data, it is becoming increasingly difficult for public health officials to ensure that they will be able to identify any potential new variants and take prompt measures to reduce the spread.”
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Advertisement - story continues below
“The U.S. is following the science and advice of public health experts, consulting with partners, and considering taking similar steps we can take to protect the American people,” the officials added, according to CNN.
Other countries have also imposed similar requirements on Chinese travelers, including Japan, India, South Korea and Taiwan, according to the AP.
China eased major restrictions on internal mobility and removed city officials’ power to lock down whole districts earlier in December following a wave of demonstrations across the country calling for freedom from the draconian anti-epidemic policies.
Although officially only seven deaths have been attributed to the virus, recent reports and videos depicting hearses crowding the streets and funeral homes overflowing with body bags suggest the official count is much higher. Hospital staff have reported being overworked and receiving little warning of the easing restrictions, leaving hospitals severely underequipped with treatments and facilities to care for the massive influx of patients.
China further lifted COVID-related international travel restrictions, including testing requirements for inbound travelers on arrival and international flight capacity restrictions, on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
Advertisement - story continues below
Stop the xenophobic fear-mongering. Be honest. Take responsibility. Do your job. https://t.co/nQ5aLVrpyb
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020
Former President Donald Trump shut down incoming travel from China in the early days of the pandemic after it was traced to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, a move some, including then presidential candidate Joe Biden, condemned as “fear-mongering” and “xenophobic.” Biden lifted the ban in November 2021 but still required foreign nationals to show proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.
The Chinese Embassy and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
Advertisement - story continues below
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.
To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.
Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.
All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!