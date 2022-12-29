Biden and Fetterman have their cake and 'Edith' too

In 16th century England, the proverb "You can't have your cake and eat it too" became popular, quoted when two conflicting options existed. As such, both could not be chosen as choosing to eat the cake left no more to have. President Joe Biden and now Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman enjoy a variation of this proverb.

For two years, Biden's deteriorating mental health has been of grave concern. And Fetterman, whose mental abilities, after a May 2022 stroke, to deal with serious issues of his office are questionable, will generate similar concerns once he is sworn in on Jan. 3.

Just like military recruits are expected to meet certain physical and mental standards, we expect the same of candidates running for high political office. Particularly when the office involved is the highest in the country, we want the occupant to at least be mentally, if not physically, qualified to govern.

Unfortunately for American voters, it was not until after the 2020 presidential election Biden's mental acuity really became questionable. It is evidenced by a track record of misnaming countries, claiming there are 54 states in the U.S., failing to remember where his son died, calling his vice president "president," uttering word salads, getting lost at events, etc.

While Biden has his "cake" – having won the Oval Office – voters had every expectation he would perform the duties demanded. But the Joe Biden who served in public office for 44 years (1973-2017) and campaigned for the presidency as a moderate is not the same Joe Biden now occupying the Oval Office. The mentally challenged president has become a socialist puppet, manipulated by puppeteers. But who is pulling the strings?

To address this, some American history is important.

In October 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a serious stroke that left him incapacitated and permanently paralyzed on his left side. Bedridden for two months, only his wife, Edith, his doctors and close associates had contact with him. Due to Wilson's mental deterioration and diminished memory and at Edith's insistence, the White House doctor would not sign an official letter of disability to present to the Cabinet. It also was recommended his condition not be made public. Edith assumed many of her husband's presidential responsibilities for the remaining 15 months, including decision-making on various important matters of state.

Leaving office in January 1921, Wilson died three years later from the effects of his stroke. Only later was Edith's pivotal role as "acting president" revealed. She acknowledged it was necessary so as to keep the government running as smoothly as possible.

While Biden's policy puppeteer is not Jill, someone close to him has become his "Edith." Who is it?

It cannot be denied that former President Barack Obama wields considerable influence over Biden. Last April, when asked how involved Obama was with the current administration, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the two "remain close friends and they talk regularly."

Biden also admits it was Obama's advice that resulted in his selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate. Obama gave a very positive endorsement of Harris when her selection was announced, claiming she "is more than prepared for the job" and that it was "a good day for our country." We will never know whether Obama really meant what he said or recognized he could easily manipulate not only Biden but also Harris who conceivably could be filling Biden's shoes, either sooner or later. Obama's Harris endorsement was way off target as today she is considered the most unpopular vice president in 50 years.

So influential is Obama over Biden that it has been said the latter is delivering the former's third term.

What also is interesting is Biden's vacations to his Delaware homes, where he can freely meet with people privately. Even Biden-friendly CNN noted during his first 276 days in office, almost 40% of that time was spent vacationing or teleworking from Camp David or Delaware. At the latter, no record of visiting guests is publicly available; thus, we know nothing about possible influencers he meets there.

Those refusing to acknowledge a "different" Biden of today need to reflect upon his praise for former KKK member and Sen. Robert Byrd at his 2010 funeral. Biden honored Byrd as an influencer saying, "To me … for a lot of us, he was a mentor and a friend, and for a lot of us, he was a guide." This is quite a contrast to where his influencers have positioned him today.

Fetterman is now enjoying his cake – courtesy of a surprising Senate seat win – raising the question who then will be his "Edith." Undoubtedly, his wife, Gisele Barreto, will wield influence. A Brazilian-American activist whose family immigrated legally to the U.S, Gisele became a U.S. citizen in 2009. She also has a lust for power.

Apparently, when Fetterman – serving as mayor of Braddock in 2018 – was elected as Pennsylvania's next lieutenant governor, he pressured its city council to appoint Gisele to replace him. He was unhappy when it recognized the impropriety of doing so, rejecting his proposal.

It is inconceivable, had President Wilson run for a third term in 1920, the American public would have voted him back into office due to disabilities that would have been more obvious by then, especially at a time America was trying to recover from World War I. It is shocking that Pennsylvania voters, knowing of Fetterman's disabilities, nevertheless voted him into the Senate at a time so much chaos is ongoing both domestically and globally.

Ever since 1837, House members have not been allowed to wear hats on the floor. But, in 2019, before newly-elected Rep. Ilhan Omar took office, to accommodate the headscarf-wearing Muslim, a change to House rules was passed by her fellow Democrats. With Fetterman now entering office, it will be interesting to see if Senate rules will be modified to allow him to wear his signature hoodie.

Democrats are making it clear as far as their elected officials are concerned, they have their cake and "Edith" too.

