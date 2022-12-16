Biden says U.S. 'all in' on spending $55 billion in Africa

Joe Biden has promised African leaders at a summit in Washington that the U.S. is "all in" on the continent's future, including plans to spend some $55 billion on Biden's agenda there.

It is the Daily Mail that reported Biden this week also apologized for America's role in slavery.

He called it the nation's "original sin."

And he offered to spend $55 billion in the programs he wants for the continent.

TRENDING: Biden admin gets sued for 'stonewalling' on election interference

"The United States is all in on Africa's future," he said. "Our people lie at the heart of the deep and profound connection that forever binds Africa and the United States together."

While millions of Africans were brought to the U.S. in slave chains, many of them were put in those chains by other Africans who raided neighboring communities to profit from the slave trade. And the U.S. fought the Civil War, at a cost of millions of lives, to eradicate the practice from its shores.

The White House said Biden's $55 billion spending would be directed to health projects, climate change ideology, trade and women's initiatives.

Biden's overtures, however, drew skeptical responses.

Are Americans "all in" on spending $55 billion in Africa? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (6 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, said, "Well, at least we had a good meeting."

The fact is while Biden's outreach was seen as a way of opposing China's influence in Africa, the Communist regime already has about four times the amount of trade there as the U.S., the report said.

"Many African leaders rejected the idea that they need to choose between the United States and China," the report said.

Taye Atske Seliassi Made, of Ethiopia, said, "The fact that both countries have different levels of relations with African countries makes them equally important for Africa's development. However, it should be known each African country has the agency to determine their respective relationship and best interest."

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!