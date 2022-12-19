Biden sending immigrant children to sex offenders?

That Joe Biden created a crisis at the U.S. southern border – by rejecting multiple border security systems established by President Trump – is known to all these days.

Millions of newcomers have arrived in America to claim social and financial benefits. Cities have declared emergencies because of the flood of newcomers.

But now a report is been released that charges Biden's administration is sending children who arrive amid the flood to homes where people have not completed background checks.

That means, The Washington Free Beacon explained, those children now could be assigned "to guardians who are on the sex offender registry."

TRENDING: This generation's Algore

The Free Beacon's report is based on a document obtained from Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and other Republicans on the Senate Committee of Homeland Security and Government Affairs.

That document paints "a devastating picture of how the Biden administration has mismanaged the southern border, which has seen more than 2.5 million crossings since he took office. Biden’s attempt to strike a contrast on immigration with his predecessor may have backfired, putting in danger thousands of minors who have now lost contact with federal authorities, according to the report," the Free Beacon said.

Biden, in fact, characterized President Trump's efforts as "cruel and inhumane."

But the new report charges that "many unaccompanied alien children who come into the custody of American officials are now handed over to adults in the United States without any vetting, the report says. Those background checks would verify, among other things, that alien children are not given to guardians who are on the sex offender registry."

Are Biden and Democrats truly interested in the health and well-being of migrant children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (1 Votes) 97% (28 Votes)

The new Senate document reveals "how the Biden administration has mismanaged the southern border, which has seen more than 2.5 million crossings since he took office," the Free Beacon said.

Leftists in the media complained often about President Trump's family "separation" policy which ordered law enforcement to separate children from illegal alien parents at the border to deter future illegal border crossings.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

But the Free Beacon noted Biden's programs are reducing "protections for [unaccompanied alien] children against abuse and trafficking," but media has been ignoring the issue.

The Senate report notes that federal agencies responsible for releasing children into the custody of a legal guardian in the United States, such as HHS and the Office of Refugee Resettlement, "told Senate Republicans that they do not believe they are responsible for 'protecting unaccompanied alien children from abuse and trafficking after placement with a sponsor,'" the Free Beacon said.

The Senate report charges, "[Health and Human Services has refused] to implement systems designed to ensure the safe release of children and accept legal responsibility for unaccompanied alien children after they are paired with a sponsor, as required by law."

While the Biden administration repeatedly claims the border is closed, the number of illegal aliens entering has set records month after month after month on his watch.

It's not the first time there have been claims made about President Trump's border efforts that have backfired on Democrats.

In 2002, Michelle Obama claimed at the Democratic National Convention that it was President Trump who put children behind "chainlink fences."

She claimed, "They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages."

However, that was too much even for the leftists at AP, who pointed out that it was under her husband's administration that the "cages" were built.

"Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages, picking up on a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats," that organization's fact-checker said.

"She’s right that Trump’s now-suspended policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated thousands of children from their families in ways that had not been done before. But what she did not say is that the very same 'cages' were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily," the fact-checker said.

Photos prominently were posted showing the "cages" and the children, and were used to support allegations against Trump.

However, the images, from AP itself, were taken in 2014 and "depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama."

House Democrats are promoting their "civil rights" hearing on "kids in cages" and "inhumane treatment" with a photo from 2014, when Joe Biden was Vice President. So dishonest! pic.twitter.com/Exuj1eudrr — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2019

Democrats in the House had put on social media an image of children behind a chainlink fence. The problem was that the photograph, intended to scold Trump for "inhumane treatment at the border," was from the Obama era.

Staffers with the House Reform and Oversight Committee, apparently discovering too late what many Americans already knew, deleted the tweet with the 2014 photo.

Trump's campaign at the time pointed out Biden was vice president then.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!