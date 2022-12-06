Biden visits Arizona, but refuses to check out open southern border

Joe Biden created a crisis at America's southern border when he took office by trashing virtually every one of the security procedures put in place by President Trump.

Wall construction? Ended. Remain in Mexico process? Canceled. And more.

The result was a neon-bright message to millions in poorer nations that the border is open, that the social benefits – including cash payments – from the United States government were there for the asking.

So millions have, in fact, come in illegally. At numbers higher than ever before.

Now Biden says he, while visiting border state Arizona, isn't going to bother stopping by the open boundary with Mexico.

Because there are "more important things."

Fox News said Biden's response Tuesday to a question about visiting the border was that, "There are more important things."

Fox News explained, "Biden made the defense while boarding Marine One at to depart the White House on Tuesday. Biden has never visited the border throughout his presidency, despite the ongoing crisis with record numbers of illegal immigrants crossing the border each month."

Biden claimed the "more important things" including "they" having plans "to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise."

Fox reported under Biden's border management, "The U.S. has seen record levels of illegal immigration … U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 230,000 border encounters in October alone, an all-time monthly record that broke the previous record set in September."

An estimated three million illegal aliens entered the U.S. in the last year.

Biden has appointed Kamala Harris to deal with the border crisis, and she repeatedly has claimed that the border is "closed."

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre recently claimed that the president has already "been there," to the border.

But she refused to say when.

The last time the White House was asked about it, then-Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the trip was a drive-by in 2008.

WATCH:

“He’s been there. He’s been to the border,” Jean-Pierre said.

“When did he go to the border?,” Fox News' Peter Doocy responded.

Jean-Pierre then suggested that Republicans are the problem because they’re holding up immigration and border solutions in Congress. In the meantime, Biden is working to fix the crisis, she claimed.

WND columnist Barbara Simpson didn't pull punches in her description of the situation.

She pointed out that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling the influx an "invasion," and plans to use the power he has under the U.S. and Texas constitution to "repel."

"So what does that mean? Abbott will deploy the National Guard as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety to repel and turn back illegal immigrants. In addition, he will build a border wall, deploy gun boats to secure the border, designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, enter into agreements with other states and foreign powers to enhance border security and provide resources to border counties to support their efforts," she wrote.

"To an outsider it sounds as though what the governor plans to do is what should have been done all along to reduce the ongoing problem of illegals crossing the border on a regular basis."

Members of the GOP in the House, who soon are to be the majority party, have promised to investigate Biden's border failures, which are costing American taxpayers billions of dollars.

