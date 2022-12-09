Biden's genderfluid appointee charged for stealing MORE luggage

Joe Biden's Energy Department appointee, a genderfluid, cross-dressing drag queen radical whose fetishes include pretending people are dogs, now is facing a second case alleging he stole someone else's luggage.

But the U.S. Energy Department, where Sam Brinton was named deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition, so far continues protecting him.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reports that Brinton, who already was facing charges for allegedly stealing luggage at the Minneapolis airport, now is facing charges for a "grand larceny" incident in Law Vegas that involves a value between $1,200 and $5,000.

8 News Now reported the developing case.

"Brinton was filmed allegedly stealing a woman’s roller bag at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport’s baggage claim area by security cameras on Sept. 16, according to a criminal complaint filed on Oct. 27. Brinton was questioned by police on Oct. 9 after security footage showed the nuclear official carrying the bag at Dulles International Airport, according to the complaint; Brinton said that the bag was taken by mistake, and no clothes or objects had been removed from the case, before revising the story," the Daily Caller News Foundation explained.

The Energy Department has said that Brinton is "on leave."

But more than any Energy Department work he's much better known as an LGBTQ activist who calls himself genderfluid and using "they-them" pronouns for himself.

He also was a member of a drag queen society called "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence" and called himself, in that role, "Sister Ray Dee O'Active."

WND previously reported the Energy Department has refused to say whether Brinton faces discipline for his alleged criminal actions.

Following the incident in Minneapolis, Brinton told several versions to police, including that he didn’t take it, that he took it because his clothes were inside, and that he took it, but it wasn’t his.

He also claimed he took it by mistake because of "exhaustion," which wouldn't explain why he was filmed later using it as his own luggage on other flights.

Brinton enjoys engaging in “pup-play” as well as other forms of animal role-playing and sexual fetishes, one of which includes tying up a sexual partner and eating a meal on them while watching Star Trek, according to a 2017 article featured in the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s student newspaper.

