Book of Psalms miraculously saves man's life in Jerusalem bombing

'Nearly penetrating all the way through before stopping, quite appropriately, on a verse in Psalm 124'

Published December 4, 2022 at 7:39pm
The Book of Psalms, held by the bombing victim, prevented a shard of debris from piercing his body. (Photo courtesy Shaare Zedek Medical Center)

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- As the proverb says: “She is a tree of life to those who take hold of her, and happy are those who hold on to her.”

A small Book of Psalms being held by a 62-year-old man in last week’s pair of terrorist bombings in the Jerusalem area potentially saved his life.

Debris from one of the bus stop bombs struck the cover of a small Book of Psalms, nearly penetrating all the way through before stopping, quite appropriately, on a verse in Psalm 124: “Our soul is like a bird that escaped from a box of hardships.”

