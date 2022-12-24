Border Patrol council president says Biden admin hid border numbers to pass omnibus

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
The president of the National Border Patrol Council blasted the Biden administration Friday, saying it hid border numbers to help secure passage of a $1.7 trillion spending bill.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: Reparations: Blackwashing slavery
“It’s all political. Everything that this administration does, it has a political calculus. They didn’t want to release the numbers because they knew the omnibus was coming up,” Brandon Judd told “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade. “If they would have released the numbers, you would have seen a larger push to get border security funding in that omnibus. That’s what this administration does. They don’t care about the American people, they care about politics.”
The House of Representatives passed the omnibus bill Friday, with nine Republicans joining 215 Democrats to send the bill to President Joe Biden.
Advertisement - story continues below
United States Customs and Border Protection received $1,563,143,000 for “operations and support” in the omnibus spending bill, but the legislation prohibits the use of those funds “to acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing.”
WATCH:
The prohibition comes after United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022, with another 230,000 in October, the first month of the new fiscal year, according to official figures, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP, Fox News reported.
“There’s a small hiring of 300 agents, but that doesn’t matter because we can’t already meet our hiring quota. Last year we weren’t able to meet the 1,700 agents that we were supposed to hire. We hired about 200 less than that,” Judd added. “So we can’t even meet that quota as it is. And that’s law enforcement across the board, throughout the entire nation. It simply, again, comes back to politics.”
Advertisement - story continues below
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.
To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.
Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.
All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!