Bottoms up! 79-year-old man gets beer bottle stuck up his rump

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A 79-year-old man from Venezuala had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a beer bottle from his rectum, the India Times reported last week.

The man claimed that the bottle was shoved up his backside by thieves who were upset that he didn't have any valuables for them to steal.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The man arrived at La Ovallera Hospital in extreme pain, and the bottle was found after a series of x-rays. He then underwent surgery because the bottle was too far up to pull out by hand.

TRENDING: House intends to revoke military vaccine mandate in defense spending bill

Read the full story ›