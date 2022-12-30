Brazil ramps up security for Lula inauguration after foiled bomb plot

(ZEROHEDGE) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to be inaugurated on Sunday, weeks after a close upset victory over ultra-conservative incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in what was the most consequential election in Brazil in decades.

Bolsonaro's supporters alleged widespread election fraud, leading to sporadic protests and clashes with police since October, which two weeks ago escalated into an attack on the headquarters of the federal police in Brasilia. Fierce protests urging an investigation into alleged election irregularities are still ongoing.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

And over the weekend police foiled a bomb plot, reportedly intended to disrupt the Lula inauguration, and which is now driving fears that there could be an attack on the Sunday events in the capital which is expected to have a massive turnout.

TRENDING: Parents slam effort to ban 'hate speech' from school-board meetings

Read the full story ›