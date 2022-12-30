A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Brazil ramps up security for Lula inauguration after foiled bomb plot

Bolsonaro's supporters alleged widespread election fraud

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2022 at 8:05pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Demonstrators fill a park in Brazil in protest of the presidential election, claiming 'Lula' da Silva's victory was fraudulent (Video screenshot)

Demonstrators fill a park in Brazil in protest of the presidential election, claiming 'Lula' da Silva's victory was fraudulent (Video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to be inaugurated on Sunday, weeks after a close upset victory over ultra-conservative incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in what was the most consequential election in Brazil in decades.

Bolsonaro's supporters alleged widespread election fraud, leading to sporadic protests and clashes with police since October, which two weeks ago escalated into an attack on the headquarters of the federal police in Brasilia. Fierce protests urging an investigation into alleged election irregularities are still ongoing.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

And over the weekend police foiled a bomb plot, reportedly intended to disrupt the Lula inauguration, and which is now driving fears that there could be an attack on the Sunday events in the capital which is expected to have a massive turnout.

TRENDING: Parents slam effort to ban 'hate speech' from school-board meetings

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Brazil ramps up security for Lula inauguration after foiled bomb plot
Is this why COVID never seems to end?
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
Terrifying moment illegal migrants try to smash their way into Texas ranch house 50 miles over the border
Tall Tales: Before George Santos, politicians from Biden to Clinton fibbed about their past
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×