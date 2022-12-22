A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Buried in snow, truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop

'Now you know why we have some insanely tall snow drifts across the forecast area'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2022 at 9:01pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX WEATHER) -- Vivian, S.D. – Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.

Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered.

Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
