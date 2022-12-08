How can Republicans win? Gingrich has 'leftist' advice

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who engineered a Republican takeover of the U.S. House in the 1990s, now is advising his party to jump onto the mail-in ballot movement.

And to work on early voting.

The recommendations come after the GOP's candidate, Herschel Walker, lost a Senate runoff to Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who has been beleaguered by ethical questions relating to the church that still pays him, while he's in the Senate, thousands of dollars a month.

The Daily Mail reported Gingrich was asked by Fox News' Sean Hannity if the GOP needed to develop ballot campaigns like the Democrats have.

"Sure. You have to play the game by the rules that are existing," he said.

Democrats long have worked to open up America's "Election Day" to be more like an "Election Season," with weeks of voting before election day and the counting of votes that come in for weeks after.

The process has raised suspicions of election fraud, with multiple investigations presenting evidence to that result.

Republican largely have expressed a desire to adhere to an "Election Day" as the Constitution specifies.

But Hannity pointed out that "for whatever reason" Republicans have been reluctant to move to the extended voting periods, which apparently contributed to less-than-terrific results in the 2022 midterms.

Former President Donald Trump has been one of the key figures charging that mail-in votes are not secure.

Gingrich said, "'For example, if you want Generation Z voters you've got to be on TikTok, even if in fact in the long run we may abolish TikTok as a Chinese communist device."

And he said the party must address early voting.

"It doesn't do Republicans any good to save their TV money until October if they've had a third of the vote come in in September." he said.

