More Canadians being driven to euthanasia to escape crippling poverty

Underscores growing divide between rich, poor

Published December 1, 2022 at 4:51pm
Published December 1, 2022 at 4:51pm
(DAILY FETCHED) – Earlier this month, reports of an impoverished Canadian citizen requesting permission to terminate his life under the country’s euthanasia laws sounded the alarm throughout the world of the true scale of the growing divided between the rich and poor.

Amir Farsoud was on the verge of being homeless and admitted his health condition would not allow him to survive on the streets. Farsoud said that he did not want to die but could not afford to find another place to live, and instead opted for the country’s assisted suicide laws.

City News Reporter Cynthia Mulligan said: “Amir Farsoud has applied for medically assisted dying, known as (MAiD) he lives in constant agony due to a back injury but has started the process for end of life.”

