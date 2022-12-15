Catcalling to become illegal in Britain with up to 2 years in prison

(BREITBART) – Catcalling or wolf-whistling is set to become a criminal offence in England with sentences of up to two years in prison, Home Secretary Suella Braverman says.

The embattled Home Secretary, who has so far failed to fulfil her main duty in stopping illegal migration, announced that she has backed a change in the law to heavily penalise so-called street harassment. The law will come on top of existing legislation against sexual harassment, which is already a criminal offence.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The new restrictions, which will come into effect next year, will criminalise public behaviours or gestures that are deemed to be intentionally made to alarm, distress, or harass someone based on their sex, the Daily Mail reported.

TRENDING: Fair trade?

Read the full story ›