A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Catcalling to become illegal in Britain with up to 2 years in prison

Law will come on top of existing legislation against sexual harassment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:29pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(BREITBART) – Catcalling or wolf-whistling is set to become a criminal offence in England with sentences of up to two years in prison, Home Secretary Suella Braverman says.

The embattled Home Secretary, who has so far failed to fulfil her main duty in stopping illegal migration, announced that she has backed a change in the law to heavily penalise so-called street harassment. The law will come on top of existing legislation against sexual harassment, which is already a criminal offence.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The new restrictions, which will come into effect next year, will criminalise public behaviours or gestures that are deemed to be intentionally made to alarm, distress, or harass someone based on their sex, the Daily Mail reported.

TRENDING: Fair trade?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Social media thief 'digitally kidnapped' her kids, mommy blogger says
Catcalling to become illegal in Britain with up to 2 years in prison
Toddler survives being swallowed by hippo
Lawsuit by small Texas company threatens to disrupt Apple Pay
Students at university offered course in 'doing nothing'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×