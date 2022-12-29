CDC instructing school officials to be LGBT activists

The U.S. government is asking educators to measure their commitment to the leftist ideologies of the LGBT movement, and is offering ways to help them make sure they are better "allies" to the radicals pushing for students to be sexually disoriented.

It is the Centers for Disease Control that posted online its LGBTQ "Inclusivity in Schools: A Self-Assessment Tool."

A report at Breitbart on actions by the federal agency, which has supported the "gay" agenda dating back to its years making statements regarding AIDS, said the "assessment tool" "asks leading questions about school personnel and their faithfulness to queer theory, including encouraging sexual education teachers to have gender neutral anatomy…"

The CDC, which lost much of the credibility normally given a government office through its wildly disparate statements during the COVID pandemic, is, through the publication, pushing "advocacy, membership in a school's 'Gay/Straight Alliance,' the social transitioning of children including use of facilities of the opposite sex, and decorating classrooms with LGBT propaganda," Breitbart reported.

TRENDING: Trump impeachment boss: Destroy current method to elect presidents

"The CDC’s imprimatur on this ‘self-assessment tool’ — and the inclusion of numerous links to resources and activist organizations — amounts to little more than bullying teachers, administrators, and school health professionals who might have reservations about ‘affirmation’ and ‘inclusion’ efforts in schools," explained Nicole Neily in an interview with Breitbart.

She's founder of Parents Defending Education.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It is troubling that the during a global pandemic, this is where the CDC’s efforts were focused," she said.

Should school officials be LGBT activists? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (23 Votes)

The document itself admits it has assembled "resources" that are "to help schools enhance LGBTQ inclusive policies, programs, and practices."

It condemns those who are not, by its standards, up to speed on promoting LGBT activism, and grades them "Mostly Cs," or "Commit to Changes."

"You are not yet well prepared to provide inclusive and supportive environments for LGBTQ students," it warns.

For those who are slightly more committed, as "Beginning to Break Through," it threatens, "You still have room to grow."

Those who are at the pinnacle, those who are qualified as an "Awesome Ally," are described as "Doing great work."

Breitbart noted that while the CDC says the assessment isn't mandatory, it appears that any school administrator could, in fact, require it of employees.

And the tool adopts the perspective of "left-wing" ideologues, that is, that to be a "true activist," the work is "perpetual."

It advocates the use of "preferred pronouns" and "chosen names" for students, but Breitbart noted that's not necessarily a good thing.

"This social transitioning has recently been found to be much more dangerous than doctors have been saying, with a study finding that such actions actually 'perpetuate' gender dysphoria in children, with several European countries sounding the alarm on the practice," the report said.

In fact, most students with gender dysphoria grow out of it and settle to a comfort level in the sex they were born if they are not prodded by activists to be other than themselves.

There are some separate sections for educators and administrators.

"The assessment for educators encourages teachers to have propaganda in their classroom that 'includes visual labels (e.g. rainbow flags, pink triangles, unisex bathroom signs) marking it as a safe space for LGBTQ students,'" Breitbart reported.

The CDC tells educators and others, "All the tips and resources are designed to build on each other, help move you along a continuum of inclusivity, and encourage continual growth and action toward safe, inclusive school environments, policies, programs and practices that support LGBTQ students."

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!