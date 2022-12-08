Céline Dion reveals rare and tragic medical diagnosis

(PEOPLE) – Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning that she's been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms.

In a tearful video posted to her Instagram account in both English and French, the Canadian singer said her condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," Dion, 54, wrote in the posts caption. "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

TRENDING: You're fired! Superintendent caught in school-rape scandal

Read the full story ›