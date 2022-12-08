A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Céline Dion reveals rare and tragic medical diagnosis

Incurable neurological disease hits 1 in a million

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 8, 2022 at 10:11am
Singer Celine Dion

(PEOPLE) – Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning that she's been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms.

In a tearful video posted to her Instagram account in both English and French, the Canadian singer said her condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," Dion, 54, wrote in the posts caption. "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

