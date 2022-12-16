Charity defends promoting books about gender identity to 2-year-olds

(FOX NEWS) – A British LGBTQ+ advocacy organization has defended promoting a book featuring a gender-neutral protagonist who ponders the question, "Are you a boy or are you a girl?"

The book titled, "Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?," is included on Stonewall's list of "LGBTQ+ inclusive books for children aged 2-4" under the "Trans Inclusion" category.

"When Tiny starts a new school, the other children keep asking whether they are a boy or a girl," the book's description reads on the Stonewall website. "The other children eventually come to realise that it doesn’t matter what gender Tiny is. What matters is that Tiny is themselves."

