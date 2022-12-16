A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Charity defends promoting books about gender identity to 2-year-olds

Title lumped under 'trans-inclusion' category

Published December 16, 2022 at 1:41pm
Published December 16, 2022 at 1:41pm
(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – A British LGBTQ+ advocacy organization has defended promoting a book featuring a gender-neutral protagonist who ponders the question, "Are you a boy or are you a girl?"

The book titled, "Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?," is included on Stonewall's list of "LGBTQ+ inclusive books for children aged 2-4" under the "Trans Inclusion" category.

"When Tiny starts a new school, the other children keep asking whether they are a boy or a girl," the book's description reads on the Stonewall website. "The other children eventually come to realise that it doesn’t matter what gender Tiny is. What matters is that Tiny is themselves."

Read the full story ›

