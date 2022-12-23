Is China destroying America with 'a thousand cuts'?

China's military leaders have published two books. The titles are "The Art of War" and "Unrestricted Warfare."

"The Art of War" is an ancient Chinese military book of tactics focusing on 13 steps to winning a war. Chapter 6 of this classic book explains the importance of exploiting the weakness of an enemy. "Unrestricted Warfare" was written in 1999 by two Chinese senior air force colonels and explains how a nation, such as China, can defeat a technologically superior nation, such as the United Sates.

"The book argues that the primary weakness of the United States in military matters is that the U.S. views revolution in military thought solely in terms of technology," states Wikipedia. The book also "argues that the United States does not consider the wider picture of military strategy, which includes legal and economic factors," and says that America is vulnerable to attacks along these lines. The point these books strongly make is that reducing one's opponent can be accomplished in a number of ways, other than direct military conflict, and have the same, if not even greater, destructive force.

Let's see, is there any evidence that China could be attacking the U.S. in ways other than using its military might?

Well, there is evidence that China is interfering with U.S. elections, helping American voters to agree with China about whom we want to run our country.

China has also, thus far, purchased nearly 200,000 acres of U.S. farmland, much of which just happens to be near military bases. Has anyone checked to see what is in the grain silos?

China clearly has been buying politicians, with millions of dollars going to the Biden family. "Please, move along. Nothing of interest here."

In 2021 illicit fentanyl overdoses was the No. 1 cause of death among adults ages 18-45 in the United States. According to an unclassified DEA Intelligence Report, China is the primary source of precursors for fentanyl, supplying these materials to Mexico, where they are then trafficked into the U.S. Is China just interested in the science?

Lastly, an excellent article by Lt. Col. James Zumwalt published in March of 2020 entitled, "Whose fingerprints are on the coronavirus?" clearly shows that China was responsible for the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic. Zumwalt points out that not only were China's fingerprints on the COVID virus, but we have the smoking gun, the ballistics of the bullet, and are looking into the face of the criminal suspect – China. COVID did not begin with people eating bat meat from a fish market that did not sell bat meat. It began in the Wuhan Lab after American scientists taught them how to do the work. This is another example of "how stupid can you be?" Worse than the release of the virus, was the truth that while China contained the virus in Wuhan by fencing the city, they actually encouraged international flights out of Wuhan until March of 2020.

Remember that the first confirmed case of COVID was reported Dec. 1, 2019, in China. This brings up an interesting point. In the summer of 2019 President Donald Trump, in an attempt to help American manufacturers, businesses and jobs, placed tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods to level the playing field in the marketplace. I understand that there was an additional $300 billion on the table that brought China to a negotiating stage concerning trade. Isn't it interesting that just two months later the Chinese COVID virus hits?

My family and I enjoy old movies. Recently, we watched a 1942 Humphrey Bogart film entitled, "All Through the Night." The movies deals with Nazi insurgents working behind the scenes in the United States affecting a lot of different seemingly disjoint things, such as "sabotage, disinformation, espionage, and/or terrorism," all of which had the goal of destroying our country. A term was mentioned I had never heard before: "Fifth Columnist." A Fifth Columnist is "any group of people who undermine a larger group or nation from within, usually in favor of an enemy group." Apparently, this was a major concern in the United States during World War II.

I am sure some would say that all of these things I have mentioned that we know China is doing are just coincidental – but are they? What about Antifa, BLM, the riots, the fake news, the exploding and destruction of fertilizer plants and food facilities, perversion training in our schools, proper pronouns for our military, and numerous other destructive and demoralizing things in our society? Are these all disjointed things? Or are they part of the "Art of War" with "Unrestricted Warfare"? Are these activities of different groups causing chaos in our country just a bunch of unrelated events, or are they part of a bigger picture being instigated by a Chinese "Fifth Columnist"?

Could all of these things simply be China conducting war by their master playbook to destroy America, like "death by a thousand cuts," or "lingchi," which is a Chinese term. "This term is translated variously as the slow process, the lingering death, or slow slicing … reserved for crimes viewed as especially heinous, such as treason. Some Westerners were executed in this manner." This kind of reminds me of another term, "Operation Crossfire Hurricane," which was intended to bring down President Trump by hitting him with just a whole slew of disjoint lies at the same time. The similarities of spirit behind "lingchi" and "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" make you wonder if they had a common source – namely, China.

No right-thinking person would park his or her car on a train track, yet cars do get hit by trains, and usually it is because someone was distracted and not paying attention. Is our U.S. car parked on a train track and we are busily being distracted with a huge variety of messes while a Chinese train is approaching?

