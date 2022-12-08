A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Chinese students invent coat that makes people invisible to AI security cameras

'They pervade our lives ... Our privacy is exposed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 8, 2022 at 12:20pm
(VICE) – To the naked eye, it looks like any other camouflage pattern coat. But to artificial intelligence security cameras, it’s an invisibility cloak that effectively conceals the person wearing it.

By day, the coat’s customized camouflage prints, designed through an algorithm, escape detection from visible light cameras. By night, when security cameras usually identify humans through infrared thermal imaging, the coat’s embedded thermal devices emit different temperatures – presenting an unusual heat pattern that allows the coat to fly under the radar.

Developed by a group of four graduate students from China’s Wuhan University, the InvisDefense coat was one of the projects that attained the first prize at the “Huawei Cup,” an inaugural cybersecurity innovation contest supported by Chinese technological giant Huawei.

TRENDING: You're fired! Superintendent caught in school-rape scandal

