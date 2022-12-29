A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'The Chosen,' streaming series on Jesus, scores big in 3rd season

Existential angst enters plot while production adds nonprofit alliance for funding

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2022 at 1:20pm
"The Chosen" portrays the life and ministry of Jesus Christ and his disciples as told in the New Testament of the Bible

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – “The Chosen,” the streaming series about the life of Jesus that has become a runaway hit, isn’t your grandparents’ Bible epic.

Instead of telling the tale from beginning to end in two hours, the series offers what one critic calls “plausible fiction” to flesh out the New Testament accounts of Jesus and his 12 disciples.

Alongside traditional depictions of biblical events, viewers of the series’ third season get a scene of Simon, later Peter, trying to get some “alone time” with his wife, only to be interrupted by other disciples seeking a place to stay. Meanwhile, the relationship between former tax collector Matthew and his father is ruptured and later restored.

Read the full story ›

