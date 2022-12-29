'The Chosen,' streaming series on Jesus, scores big in 3rd season

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – “The Chosen,” the streaming series about the life of Jesus that has become a runaway hit, isn’t your grandparents’ Bible epic.

Instead of telling the tale from beginning to end in two hours, the series offers what one critic calls “plausible fiction” to flesh out the New Testament accounts of Jesus and his 12 disciples.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Alongside traditional depictions of biblical events, viewers of the series’ third season get a scene of Simon, later Peter, trying to get some “alone time” with his wife, only to be interrupted by other disciples seeking a place to stay. Meanwhile, the relationship between former tax collector Matthew and his father is ruptured and later restored.

TRENDING: Teacher probed for 'heartbreaking' lesson that split class by gender, made nonbinary teen feel 'isolated'

Read the full story ›