Christian conservatives have learned nothing about despicable GOP

I predict the American people are on the verge of making a mistake that will result in the dust and ashes of the great experiment that was named The United States of America.

American voters, especially those who claim to be Christian conservatives, have notoriously short memories and more often than not would vote for the devil if they were told doing so would keep a Democrat out of office. The problem is very often the Republicans they're told to support, e.g., Mitt Romney and Mitch McConnell, are their enemies.

Moving forward from President Reagan's leaving office to the present, there has been only one president, who fought for We the People and who put America and American interests first. That man was Donald Trump. The late Herman Cain was cut from the same cloth as Presidents Reagan and Trump, but the adage no good deed goes unpunished was used to destroy his candidacy. But, I'm getting ahead of myself.

It's a fact that the Karl Rove-Bush wing of the so-called Republican Party is comprised of big-government, big-spending globalists – New World Order, one-world government advocates. This fact has been cleverly concealed with the help of misinformation by Fox News, Hannity types et al.

The Republican Party post-Reagan was nothing more than a de facto liberal party masquerading as a conservative construct for the purpose of stalling the Democratic advancement. Tax cuts and Second Amendment rights are the red-meat that devilish Republican political merchandisers peddle to rally support to their side of the aisle, fully knowing it is all a charade.

I personally witnessed the Bush-Rove machinations attempting to recast the Republican Party into the proponent arm of globalism and a one-world government.

In 2009, I warned Tea Party groups nationwide that Bush and Rove were committed to destroying the movement. I warned that it was a deadly mistake to welcome Republican involvement. I was proven right. Rove et al. quickly moved to destroy the Tea Party movement by having the likes of Al Sharpton and Negro-necromancers cause division based upon the lies of skin color.

And destroy it they did.

As I wrote Oct. 31, 2011: "The Republican hierarchy isn't concerned about values – conservative or otherwise. They are singularly concerned about getting and retaining power."

The internet has for the most part been scrubbed of the Bush-Rove "big tent" plans. The object was to establish a political construct that welcomed everything the Democratic Party supported and promoted only to do so under a supposed Republican conservatism. It was Rove's argument that this was needed to draw more voters to the Republican side and to show we could all get along. He figured if enough of them came aboard, their numbers would silence the true conservative voices.

Feb. 19, 2014, I wrote the following in a syndicated column:

But alas, the truth has a way of coming out. Pat Caddell is an opinion pollster I happen to agree with more often than I do not, and, in truth, a pollster for whom I have no small amount of respect. Caddell made the point that I have been making since 2012 when he laid the reason for Obama getting away with what he is doing squarely at the feet of the Republican hierarchy. Responding to a question concerning why Republican leadership has not pressed a high level investigation into the IRS targeting Tea Party groups, Caddell said: "When you have 71 percent who want an investigation, 64 percent who believe it is a sign of corruption, including nearly a majority of Democrats, the reason is the establishment Republicans want the IRS to go after the Tea Party. Got it?" (Fox News Channel; Political Insiders; 2/17/14) He continued: "[The Republican leadership] want them [i.e., IRS] to go after the Tea Party because the Tea Parties are an outside threat to their power hold. And I'm telling you the lobbying consulting class of the Republican Party or Republican leadership who have been attacking the Tea Party and alienating them, they want the IRS to do this."

The only reason Obamacare still exists is because Republicans led by Rove raised boatloads of money claiming if we helped them regain Congress they would overturn it. We did, and they lied. Obamacare not only still exists but the very candidates Republican supporters helped elect to overturn the legislation fought President Trump's efforts to dismantle it.

Nov. 7, 2014, I wrote the following. Read it carefully:

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the night of Election Day, I sent the following email to a few close friends and colleagues. It read: "There's lots of hand clapping and cheers right now but people have short memories. Remember what we the Tea Party did in 2010? We didn't get rid of enough RINO incumbents to protect we the people. I'm predicting this time will be worse unless the new blood is drastically different than I and colleagues believe. I hate to be a wet blanket, but it is important for someone to sound cautionary alarm. I'll be ridiculed and called names again, but I was right in 2010 and I'm right now. People voted against Obama and Democrats; they didn't vote wisely or else McConnell, Boehner, McCarthy, Cornyn, McCain, et al. wouldn't be in office. Also look for Obama to go for broke during lame duck session, and look for Republicans to push through amnesty in February under guise of immigration reform. And look for them to do nothing substantive about Obamacare – and that is just the tip of the iceberg. There's much more that I'll share later, but for now remember I cautioned you."

I know this will be a hard truth for many to understand and/or believe. But I do not say it because I enjoy it; I say it because it is true. I've been around Capitol Hill and politics too long not to see this for what it is. I took heat for saying the same thing in 2010, but less than three months into things my words were viewed as prescient. My brutal honesty cost me television appearances, invitations to dinners, charities, gala events (all of which I always resolutely refused to attend anyway), and much money etc. My singular objective is to inform you, the people. If I were interested in being popular, I would sell my soul and become an ideologue.

Bush-Rove raised $1 million the day before the Wyoming election for Rep. Liz Cheney in her effort to defeat native Wyoming candidate Harriet Hageman. Thankfully, it was money poorly spent and for naught. But, they raised it to defeat a true conservative and reelect a raving liberal anti-American never-Trumper.

Now Rove and the Bush wing of the Republican Party are plotting to resurrect Jeb Bush as a viable presidential candidate. Meanwhile, the American people have somehow forgotten the great things President Trump did while in office.

Christendom is ignoring the Word of God, which makes clear that the entire world is going to be destroyed by fire and all that exists on it. Nothing is going to be saved. Christendom should be following Matthew 28:8-20 KJV and Matthew 9:36-38 KJV; not the idea that America and this world are going to be saved.

