Christian singer shares stunning video of 4,500 fans singing 'Silent Night' together

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Grammy Award-nominated Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West shared a video with his tens of thousands of followers on Instagram showing 4,500 people singing the Christmas hymn “Silent Night.”

“Wanna hear what a sold-out crowd of 4,500 people singing 'Silent Night' together sounds like?” the 45-year-old “Let the Truth Be Told” artist and five-time Grammy Award nominee wrote in the post.

The video, shot from behind West and a few others on stage, shows the crowd holding candles in their hands and singing the hymn in a big hall.

