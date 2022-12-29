A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Christian singer shares stunning video of 4,500 fans singing 'Silent Night' together

Massive crowd holds candles

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2022 at 12:45pm
4,500 people sing 'Silent Night' (video screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Grammy Award-nominated Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West shared a video with his tens of thousands of followers on Instagram showing 4,500 people singing the Christmas hymn “Silent Night.”

“Wanna hear what a sold-out crowd of 4,500 people singing 'Silent Night' together sounds like?” the 45-year-old “Let the Truth Be Told” artist and five-time Grammy Award nominee wrote in the post.

The video, shot from behind West and a few others on stage, shows the crowd holding candles in their hands and singing the hymn in a big hall.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







