Christmas classic gets Rand Paul revision

Sen. Rand Paul has released his own, new version of "Twas the Night Before Christmas," the famed poem about St. Nick and his arrival on Christmas Eve.

Paul's is the "Week" before Christmas and is about the unleashed spending campaign of Democrats in Congress, whose omnibus spending bill would take $1.7 trillion from taxpayers and hand it out.

A column at PJMedia explained, "I think my favorite parts are the shout-outs. 'Now, McConnell! Now, Schumer! Now, Pelosi and Vixen! On Biden! On Stupid! On Dumber and Blitzen! To debt! To bankruptcy! To free money for all! Now dash, dash away, more cash for all!'"

See the rest:

Explained the column, "Sen. Rand Paul has written his own retelling of the classic poem … about the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, and performs it in a video, which is currently going viral on social media."

The senator from Kentucky is wearing a red blazer before a backdrop of a Christmas tree and a fireplace as he explains the "earmarks were hung by the chimney with care."

That would be while "senators were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of pork danced in their heads."



