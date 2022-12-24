This Christmas, understand that Trump is our Braveheart

I've said it before; let me say it again: History repeats, and those who fail to study history are destined to fail.

I was working out in my gym the other day, watching one of my favorite movies of all time, "Braveheart." But this was the first time I watched "Braveheart" while experiencing this all-out, over-the-top, D.C. swamp, deep state, globalist, communist and media attack against former President Donald Trump.

I realized that we are watching history repeat. "Braveheart" is the story of America today – with the middle class fighting for its very survival ... and one man standing in the way: Donald J. Trump.

The plot of "Braveheart" is the story of Scotland's 13th-century battle for freedom and self-determination against the powerful British Empire. It's the same battle America's middle class is fighting today against the D.C. swamp, deep state and globalist organizations like the United Nations, World Economic Forum and Open Society Foundation. They're all out to destroy America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and the great American middle class. They want one-world government. They want us all to be serfs and slaves.

The hero of "Braveheart" is Sir William Wallace, a passionate, enthusiastic, heroic and principled leader and warrior. Wallace didn't fight for personal gain. He fought only to achieve freedom for his people, and he was willing to die for that cause.

Trump is today's embodiment of Sir William Wallace.

Trump believes in cutting back the power of the corrupt D.C. swamp and deep state. He wants to give more power, freedom and opportunity to the people – and that scares the swamp and deep state to death.

The evil villain of "Braveheart" is the king of England: Edward Longshanks. Today the embodiment of King Edward is this Biden administration – which is clearly run by Obama, back for his third term.

I call this two-headed monster "O'Biden."

Just like King Edward, O'Biden believes the citizens' money belongs to government. Just like King Edward, O'Biden believes every decision should be made by government, every conversation should be listened to, and the people's rights and weapons must be confiscated as a threat to government's rule.

I believe that, just like a tyrant, this O'Biden administration uses the FBI to rig and steal elections. Just like a tyrant, this O'Biden administration uses the FBI to frame and raid political opponents – even the former president of the United States.

Just like a tyrant, this O'Biden administration orders social media companies like Twitter and Facebook to censor, suspend and ban anyone who disagrees with their agenda. They even order the media to change the news feed to suppress any negative stories about O'Biden's corruption.

Always remember this administration wanted the FBI to arrest PTA parents. Now they've added 87,000 new IRS agents to act as enforcers and intimidate the people.

We give away $100 billion to Ukraine (the most corrupt country in the world) to protect their border from an invasion, while they leave our border open to an invasion of millions.

It's all lies, fake news, fraud and propaganda to sell our country to the highest bidder. Every bill they pass in D.C. is thousands of pages long – used to hide giveaways to the biggest D.C. swamp donors ... and of course, China. China owns O'Biden lock, stock and barrel.

Name the three-letter government agency – DOJ, FBI, DHS, IRS, EPA, FDA – and it is at war with the people it is supposed to serve and protect. The "civil servants" have become our masters. We are the slaves.

Like King Edward, O'Biden's every policy is aimed at creating a two-class society, leaving only the super rich and the masses (who live powerless in poverty and misery). Just like in "Braveheart," the middle class doesn't fit into the plans of a tyrant like O'Biden. The middle class isn't easily bribed. They will stand and fight for things like God, country, Constitution, capitalism, American exceptionalism and Judeo-Christian values. They are willing to die for those principles.

"Braveheart" is like today's America in one other important way. For hundreds of years the noblemen of Scotland sold out their own people for their own personal gain – titles of royalty, land and fancy estates. The noblemen of "Braveheart" are embodied today by establishment GOP leaders in Washington, D.C.

History repeats. It's all happening today ... in America. Trump is the only thing standing between us and them. Between freedom and serfdom.

They only attack Trump. Not DeSantis. Not any other Republican. Just Trump. What does that tell you?

Trump is taking our slings and arrows. He is being attacked from a thousand directions. He is being framed, demonized, slandered and destroyed. They want him in prison. The entire deep state is assembled against him. Think what he faces every day. Think what he has given up. For us.

This is a war to save the heart and soul of America: the great American middle class. Trump is our war general. Don't let the con men of the D.C. swamp and deep state turn you against Trump. Ever. He's all we've got.

This Christmas, please understand and appreciate that Trump is our Braveheart.

