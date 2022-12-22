Church changes Christmas carol lyrics to recognize 'queer and questioning'

A church in the United Kingdom has decided to take Jesus and the Nativity out of Christmas, instead promoting a message for the "queer and questioning."

Summit News explains it is All Saints with Holy Trinity Church in Loughborough and it held a service Monday.

It was in a social media statement that trainee priest Rachael Brind-Surch boasted of alterations made to the traditional "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."

"Flipping love my church," claimed Brind-Surch, as the first verse of the hymn was revealed to be: "God rest you, queer and questioning, your anxious hearts be still, Believe that you are deeply known and part of God's good will For all to live as one in peace the global dream fulfilled. O tidings of comfort and joy…"

Other changes were posted online:

When they say we aren't ordaining political activists. Show them this... Absolutely disgusted an act of worship to our Lord & Saviour is being used to push political ideology contrary to @churchofengland teaching. @calvinrobinson @SnowMartyn @Baroness_Nichol @GabriellaSwerl pic.twitter.com/Tyae142XQr — Sam Margrave (@ThatSamMargrave) December 20, 2022

Another revision: "God rest you also, women, who by men have been erased, Through history ignored and scorned, defiled and displaced; Remember that your stories too, are held within God’s grace."

"The verses replaced the actual lyrics of the carol, which talk about the nativity and how Christ came to 'save us all from Satan's power,'" Summit reported, "Apparently, Satan's power is being exercised over this very church."

Online, Brind-Surch claimed the words were appropriate "because representatives of refugee charities were in attendance," the report said.

