Senator tells men to turn off porn, ask 'real woman' on date, hell breaks loose

A senator's suggestion that young men in America turn off pornography and ask a "real woman" out on a date, show her respect and treat her like a "person of incredible significance, created in the image of God," is being ridiculed by leftists.

"Josh Hawley kisses his wife like his parents are making him eat broccoli for the first time," charged one sarcastic social-media resident.

Hawley's comments came at a recent Turning Point USA conference.

His comments included:

"Young men, let me make a suggestion to you. Why don't you turn off the computer, and log off the porn and go ask a real woman on a date.

"How about that. Just a thought. … Show her a little respect. And you take her out and you treat her right, treat her like what she is, a woman, a person of incredible significance created in the image of God.

"You treat her right and then one day you do her the honor and show her respect of asking her to marry you."

Read the replies. The amount of people who get deeply offended when someone makes fun of porn is hilarious and sad. https://t.co/9MigsTxdiq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2022

A commentary at Twitchy noted, tongue in cheek, that what he said "was, like, soooooo cringe and embarrassing."

"The Daily Beast also called it one of 'the cringiest moments' at the event," Twitchy continued, "Guys, Josh Hawley just told all the men in an audience that porn can’t hold a candle to a genuine relationship with a woman, and then men should treat women with respect. Can you believe it? What a square! What a dork! What … is actually wrong with anything he said?"

Among other comments, mostly anonymous, included, "What if the woman wants to watch porn too?" and "What's wrong with a little porn?"

Others accused him of being obsessed with porn, or preferring "gay porn." One said the comments were "creepy."

Another wildly objected to his remarks that would "treat her right by taking away her most basic right."

"Space Karen" pondered, "I thought conservatives were the big strong many attractive alpha males? If so, they shouldn't need Baby Face Hawley's advice on how to get a date."

At Real Clear Politics was a report that explained Hawley then was on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" show to defend his comments.

Carlson asked, "Tell us why, I mean you're a U.S. senator, you helped negotiate trade deals, but you mentioned human relationships, why?"

"Well somebody's got to be honest and tell the truth to these young men," Hawley said. "And the truth is that what the porn industry is selling them is a total lie and the truth is American society needs them. We need them to step up, we need them to go get married and have families and be responsible husbands and fathers."

He continued, "This society is impoverished because too many young men are too despairing or too checked out on social media or porn to be doing what we need them to do as a country. It is time to call on young people in particular, young men to be something more. They want to be called to it. They don't want to be sold the bill of goods anymore, somebody needs to tell them the truth."

Carlson noted Hawley is "one of the very few people who said anything like this, certainly one of the very few elected officials because it's considered really embarrassing to notice this is happening. Why don't more people say anything, it seems like it's transformed society completely?"

Hawley said it's partly because of the liberal culture that instructs people to "be a consumer who sits in a cubicle in front of a computer all day and doesn't ask questions or doesn't do anything meaningful with their life."

He said, "Aspire to create something of your life like create a family, for instance. That is the single greatest act of rebellion if you like against the liberal culture that is suppressing peoples desires, that is suppressing their potential is to go out and actually engage in real relationships, get married, have a family, have kids, have your own ideas and be responsible member of society. This is what people are built to do. This is what young people want to do, they want to be challenged in this way."

