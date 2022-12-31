Conspiracies: Elon Musk loses billions exposing them

Conspiracy – it means a secret plan devised to accomplish an evil or treacherous end.

The word is as old as the Bible.

"And the Lord said unto me, A conspiracy is found among the men of Judah, and among the inhabitants of Jerusalem." – Jeremiah 11:9

"There is a conspiracy of her prophets in the midst thereof, like a roaring lion ravening the prey; they have devoured souls; they have taken the treasure and precious things; they have made her many widows in the midst thereof." – Ezekiel 22:25

"And they were more than forty which had made this conspiracy. And they came to the chief priests and elders, and said, We have bound ourselves under a great curse, that we will eat nothing until we have slain Paul." – Acts 23:12-14

There are a total of nine "conspiracy" references in the King James Bible.

While it often refers a plot to commit murder, as in the Acts passage above, today we think about the meaning a little differently.

When Elon Musk uncovered several conspiracy plots at Twitter, we found that instead of several plots to commit murder, they were plots to kill a country – the United States of America – along with the First Amendment and free speech.

To hear the New York Times tell the story, however, it's clear they don't see it the same way. Instead, the paper focuses on more mundane things: "What's Gone at Twitter? A Data Center, Janitors, Some Toilet Paper. Elon Musk has reduced the company to a bare-bones operation, and employees are under a 'zero-based budgeting' mandate to justify any spending."

"The data center shutdown was one of many drastic steps Mr. Musk has undertaken to stabilize Twitter's finances," the team of reporters said. "Over the past few weeks, Twitter had stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services, and Mr. Musk had told his subordinates to renegotiate those agreements or simply end them. The company has stopped paying rent at its Seattle office, leading it to face eviction, two people familiar with the matter said. Janitorial and security services have been cut, and in some cases employees have resorted to bringing their own toilet paper to the office."

When it comes to Musk's $44 billion new toy, he doesn't seem worried about not being able to pay the bills. That was never his goal. It was, instead, to shake the trees at Twitter and to do the same at Google, Facebook and maybe some others.

Not only has Twitter been shown to have to be a home for every form of three-letter spy agencies, so have Facebook and Google.

And that's not the only way Musk has stolen the headlines from Joe Biden.

Musk is still getting heat for appearing to gush about tweets posted by a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin predicting that America would be ripped apart by civil war, that Musk would become U.S. president and that a "Fourth Reich" would be created in Europe.

In another time and place, Musk would be awarded with Time magazine's "Man of the Year," but that doesn't hold the weight it once did.

Instead, Musk is greeted with celebrities like Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg and Jim Carrie announcing they're dropping off Twitter.

Musk doesn't care about any of it – not losing a few celebrities and not losing some of his extraordinary wealth. He's now the person who has suffered the greatest loss of wealth in modern history: In the last 13 months, his net worth has been reduced by more than $200 billion.

Musk doesn't care.

He cares about one thing – America's commitment to the First Amendment, free speech. He would risk losing a lot of money to save it.

Is that so hard to understand?

