Cops are fleeing New York City for better pay

By Trevor Schakohl
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
More officers departed the NYPD from January through November 2022 than during that period in any year since 2002, according to New York City Police Pension Fund data cited by The New York Times.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: A tale of 3 marshmallows
Roughly 3,200 NYPD officers retired or otherwise left in the first eleven months of this year, a 20-year record, the outlet reported. Approximately 1,225 officers in their first five years on the force resigned, surpassing such resignations in 2021 and 2020 by nearly 40% and 257% respectively.
The wave of NYPD resignations comes as the department continues to grapple with violent crime. Year-to-date robbery, felony assault and burglary complaints through Dec 4. all rose in 2022 compared to the previous year, with transit crime increasing by more than 30%, NYPD statistics show.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Other communities are recognizing the talent and are poaching our members,” New York City Police Benevolent Association Patrick J. Lynch told the NYT. “If we pay our police officers a market rate of pay, they will stay here. We know that’s the answer because that’s what these other departments and jurisdictions are doing, with success.”
Newly-retired Aurora, Colorado, police chief Dan Oates, a former NYPD deputy chief, recruited 14 NYPD officers to move to his department, according to NYT. The Aurora Police Department provides a more than $20,000 higher starting salary than the NYPD, and local rents are far lower on average than in New York City.
“I feel bad raiding my home agency,” Oates told the NYT. “But frankly it’s a cutthroat environment right now among police chiefs to recruit talent, and we all desperately need it.”
“The NYPD regularly monitors attrition and plans accordingly to address the loss of officers who retire or leave the Department for a variety of reasons,” the department told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Year to date we have hired approximately 2000 individuals including 600 individuals who were hired in October and have been training at the Police Academy.”
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?
Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”
Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!