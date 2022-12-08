A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I couldn't pretend any more': Former Christians on why they left faith

'Started to feel more like a fairytale you tell kids to help them sleep'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2022 at 9:20pm
(Image by Felix Merler from Pixabay)

(GUARDIAN) -- Diana, 44, a retail worker from Yorkshire, was raised in a Christian fundamentalist home and always struggled with her faith; concepts such as predestination and creationism “never made sense” to her.

“Losing my faith was a process of gradual disengagement,” she says. “At some point, I didn’t think that I, as a woman, was made to submit to a man. But the final straw was watching my father die of cancer and trying to do so without pain relief as it was ‘God’s will’, while waiting to be healed. I finally admitted to myself that I didn’t believe in a supernatural being, and couldn’t pretend any more.”

Today, Diana is an atheist, like many other people who got in touch with the Guardian to share why they no longer identified as Christians, after the census found that England and Wales were now minority Christian countries.

