Counties AND candidates go to court over Arizona's election

There were many situations that appeared to be suspicious during the 2022 election in Arizona.

And now there are multiple lawsuits that are raising questions over exactly what happened.

Among the most prominent of the failures was the fact that dozens of voting locations in Maricopa County failed on election day, which means leftists voting by mail early were counted, but conservatives who often vote in person may not have been.

It is Just the News that reported the legal cases are “piling up.”

TRENDING: Apple now an active collaborator with China's murderous state

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Already, officials in one county were unwilling to certify their results, and in another county, officials confirmed in statements that they were ordered “under duress” to certify the governor’s race victory for a Democrat.

It was Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who curiously “won” that race, that sent an email to officials in Mohave County threatening to file felony charges against them.

”[W]e were instructed by our attorney that if we did not canvass the election that we would be facing a possible class 6 felony, which is four months or up to five-and-three-quarters years in prison," the report quoted Mohave board member Ron Gould

Did Arizona experience election fraud? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (13 Votes) 7% (1 Votes)

“So if you have a choice of vote yes to canvass or vote no and go to jail, do you really have a choice?"

Another case seeks to prevent Maricopa’s expected certification.

It raised issues of illegal vote center procedures and a training manual that advocated for illegal actions.

Other lawsuits concerning the GOP nominees for governor and attorney general wait until the certification before they can be filed.



EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!