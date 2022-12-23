A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
County bans landlords from conducting criminal background checks for housing

Will prevent need for applicants to disclose arrests, convictions

Published December 23, 2022 at 4:19pm
Published December 23, 2022 at 4:19pm
(FOX NEWS) – A California county has passed an ordinance that will ban landlords from conducting criminal background checks on prospective tenants, a move made in an effort to make it easier to get housing and curb discrimination. 

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance. One member abstained. The ordinance is part of a package of tenant protection bills.

The measure will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. It also bans advertising that discourages people with criminal histories from applying for housing.

