Couple trapped in home for 15 days following winter storm

(KFOR) – On December 12, OJ and Barb Semans returned to their home not knowing that they wouldn’t have the chance to leave again for several weeks.

Two weeks of blizzards, ice storms, and below-zero temperatures have swept across South Dakota since early December, and while most of the state has begun snow removal, people on the Rosebud Reservation are still in desperate need of help from state and federal agencies. For the last 15 days, families like the Semans have been trapped inside their homes, relying on dwindling food and propane and dealing with the threat of frozen pipes.

“Well, me and my wife been in this house for 15 days and she hasn’t killed me yet. So, we’re doing good,” Semans joked to Nexstar’s KELO over the phone on Tuesday from his Rosebud home. The Rosebud Reservation is located roughly 100 miles south of Pierre along the Nebraska border. “Yeah, it’s something different that’s never happened in my lifetime. You know, to actually be snowed in, not going to the store. I mean, not going to the gas station, not going up town, not checking the mail, just here snowed in.”

