Couples who share bank account have stronger relationships, study says

Have more good intentions, indications of effective communication

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 8, 2022 at 12:14pm
(WHO KNEW NEWS) – It’s been said that deciding whether or not to combine your finances with your partner can make or destroy a relationship. After all, it takes a certain level of maturity and compassion to open a joint bank account, and even more budgeting skills to keep it open.

According to a new study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, couples who do may really create healthier connections.

Lead author Emily Garbinsky, an associate professor of marketing and management communication at Cornell University, discovered that couples who actively combined their money had more good interactions and indications of effective communication than those who did not.

