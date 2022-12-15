COVID booster shot still unpopular despite Biden's $475 million push

Halfway through a $475 million Biden administration campaign promoting the new bivalent COVID booster, only about 1 of 9 Americans have chosen to get the jab.

The federal government has spend more taxpayer funds purchasing 171 million doses of the booster, which was granted emergency use authorization after a brief Pfizer trial involving eight mice and no humans.

About 68% of American adults received the initial round of the COVID vaccines, but less than 13% have taken the booster, which targets omicron subvariants. A little more than 120 million does of the shot remain unused.

A recent Rasmussen poll found that of the American adults who took a COVID-19 vaccine, 41% said they had suffered at least a minor side effect. A total of 7% said they experienced a major side effect, which would amount to 12 million adults.

TRENDING: Med school goes woke on admissions, weighing anti-racism, diversity commitments

Personal pitches by President Biden, Jill Biden Dr. Anthony Fauci and others have been upstaged by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky contracting COVID-19 about one month after getting the booster, which presumably was the shot's most effective period. After testing negative, she tested positive again, which is a common effect of the Pfizer COVID drug Paxlovid that was experiences also by Biden and Fauci.

(DR?) JILL BIDEN: "The most important thing you can do to prepare for your holidays is to get your updated COVID vaccine." pic.twitter.com/2WwWW0YAmG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 9, 2022

HotAir reporter David Strom summed up the approach of many Americans to the booster: "If I believed that the vaccine was truly safe and effective I would get it; I am unconvinced that it is safe, and it is only modestly effective. I suspect that the risks per individual are low but non-zero, but so are COVID's. And I know beyond the shadow of a doubt that after the vaccine I can still get COVID and the risks associated with it. Why double up two small risks?"

Are government officials pushing COVID booster shots because they want you dead? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (14 Votes) 7% (1 Votes)

Virus 'has mutated ahead of our efforts'

At the launch of the booster promotion campaign on Nov. 22, Fauci urged Americans to get the shot "as soon as possible," and White House COVID Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha insisted "the science" on the safety and effectiveness of the shots is "crystal clear."

However, a CDC released that day on the new bivalent vaccine was anything but crystal clear, warning that the findings "are subject to at least six limitations."

The findings that adults 18 to 49 were 43% less likely to be infected than the unvaccinated and those ages 65 and older 22% less likely, the authors said, should be "interpreted with caution because unvaccinated persons might have different behaviors or a fundamentally different risk for acquiring COVID-19 compared with vaccinated persons."

A new study by the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston published by Nature Medicine found the bivalent booster to be ineffective, concluding it is a poor inducer of neutralizing antibodies against current COVID strains.

UTMB's Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences carried out the study, which is significant, noted epidemiologist Meryl Nass. The institute says in its mission statement it one of its chief aims to improve human health by developing "public policy and education programs to foster vaccine acceptance."

The institute is a major U.S. government biodefense contractor.

The study found omicron subvariants "have accumulated additional spike mutations that may affect vaccine effectiveness."

At a roundtable last Wednesday in the nation's capital led by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Dr. Ryan Cole, a Mayo Clinic-trained pathologist, explained that the SARS-CoV-2 virus "has mutated ahead of our efforts" to bring a targeted vaccine to the market "and it always will."

"We don't have a vaccine for HIV 40 years later because it has a spike protein that is always mutating," he explained.

The Wuhan strain, on which the original COVID mRNA vaccine was based, was long ago "extinct" he said, and the BA.5 and BA.4 omicron variants, on which the new bivalent booster is based, are "almost extinct."

"We are taking an approach with an infectious agent that is always moving ahead of us," Cole said.

Acclaimed cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough was among the health scientists calling for the COVID-19 vaccines to be immediately withdrawn.

McCullough said there is no scientific support for the vaccines reducing transmission, explaining they provide no immunity in the nose, where the viral load begins. The only hope for any efficacy is that they would reduce severity of disease, but there is no clinical trial data to support that, he said.

"I think it has to be said, the pathway to preventing any more harm is all the vaccines need to be pulled off the market and withdrawn," said McCullough. "That needs to happen immediately. All the vaccine mandates should be dropped immediately."

David Gortler, a former senior adviser on drug safety to the FDA commissioner said the COVID-19 vaccine product labeling needs to be updated to reflect the lack of safety and efficacy.

See Gortler's remarks:

Former senior advisor on drug safety at the @US_FDA calls for the Covid-19 vaccine product to be updated to reflect the lack of safety, efficacy and to add warnings for #myocarditis at the @SenRonJohnson roundtable #StoptheShots WATCH 👇 ⏯️ https://t.co/O7wyYeNCY0 pic.twitter.com/cRzWWdfudf — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) December 7, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!