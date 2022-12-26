A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dad freezes to death on birthday: 32 dead nationwide from bomb cyclone

'This pain is overwhelming. I can't stop crying'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 25, 2022 at 9:10pm
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Noel knocks down ice dams from a building at Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

(U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

(DAILY MAIL) -- A 56 year-old father has been identified as the first victim of the historic winter storm that has frozen much of the US, after apparently freezing to death on a Buffalo street.

William 'Romello' Clay had been missing since midnight on Dec 23 after leaving his home in treacherous winter conditions to get to a store, according to loved ones.

A devastating video of a dead man lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington Avenue emerged in the late afternoon of Christmas Eve. Those remains were later identified as Clay's ,with his family pleading for people to avoid sharing the macabre clip.

Read the full story ›

