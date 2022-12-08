A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
On this day in history, John Lennon murdered in New York City

'An unspeakable tragedy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 8, 2022 at 12:26pm
John Lennon

(FOX NEWS) – John Lennon, songwriting genius and founding member of The Beatles — a man who gifted the world with beautiful music that still rouses the human spirit long after his death — was murdered in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. He was 40 years old. 

"An unspeakable tragedy," legendary sports host Howard Cosell blurted in shock to the nation near midnight, interrupting the dramatic final seconds of a Monday Night Football broadcast. 

"John Lennon, outside of his apartment building on the West Side of New York, the most famous perhaps of all the Beatles, shot twice in the back. Rushed to Roosevelt Hospital. Dead on arrival."

