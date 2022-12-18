'Deep dive' into Biden laptop reveals 459 illegal acts

A former aide to Trump adviser Peter Navarro has taken a "deep dive" into the laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden, finding at least 459 illegal acts, including seven felonies by Joe Biden, after reading "every single email, every single text message."

Garrett Ziegler, in a webinar Thursday hosted by the non-partisan group Committee on the Present Danger: China, said the Biden family, including the president of the United States, are not merely compromised by money they have received through business deals with members of China's Communist Party intelligence services. The evidence shows they are under the control of America's No. 1 enemy, he said.

Ziegler has compiled the evidence – including a 644-page report he says is analogous to the Mueller special counsel report – on a website called Marco Polo.

He explained that his investigation began when he realized there was something missing in the conversation about the laptop, "the actual statutes violated" by the Biden family.

TRENDING: The shepherds: Why their story still matters

"This is not just a historical deep dive for the record books," he said. "It's happening right now."

He noted that Hunter Biden still has a 10% stake in the Chinese private equity fund BHR Partners – the billion-dollar deal that was struck when he accompanied his then-vice president father to Beijing on Air Force Two.

The Biden family, Ziegler said, is "feasting on the spoils of the Belt and Road Initiative" around the world, the Chinese Communist Party's chief strategy for global dominance.

The webinar is moderated by Frank Gaffney, executive chairman of the Center for Security Policy and vice-chairman for the non-partisan group Committee on the Present Danger: China. He's joined by Brian Kennedy, the latter group's chairman and former president of the Claremont Institute.

Will Joe Biden ever face criminal charges from anything revealed on Hunter Biden's laptop? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 39% (22 Votes) 61% (34 Votes)

Gaffney asked Ziegler if there is any question that the evidence shows not only that the influence operation, dealing with the likes of Chinese intelligence operatives, is ongoing but that it implicates Joe Biden.

"There's absolutely no question about that," he replied.

"One of the motivations for writing this dossier was the Mueller Report," said Ziegler. "Because the very same things they accuse President Trump of doing, of being compromised, of having a back door, a secret server with Alpha Bank, talking with the Russians. The very same thing that they accused him of, we have documented evidence through emails, text messages and other forms of digital media, that we can prove Joe Biden was involved."

Ziegler said the research has included contacting figures named on the laptop for confirmation and getting a look at some of the Suspicious Activity Reports filed with the Treasury Department concerning the Biden family business. One, he says, mentions Joe Biden.

See the webinar with Garrett Ziegler titled "Is Joe Biden a CCP 'Controlled Asset'? The Evidence from Hunter’s Laptop."

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!