Demi Moore's rare family photo with Bruce Willis after announcing diagnosis

(FOX NEWS) -- Demi Moore is sharing a rare glimpse into what the holidays look like for her and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis’ family.
On Tuesday, Moore took to Instagram and shared a family photo.
"We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she wrote alongside an image with Willis, his wife, Emma Hemming Willis and their children.
