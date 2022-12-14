Demi Moore's rare family photo with Bruce Willis after announcing diagnosis

(FOX NEWS) -- Demi Moore is sharing a rare glimpse into what the holidays look like for her and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis’ family.

On Tuesday, Moore took to Instagram and shared a family photo.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she wrote alongside an image with Willis, his wife, Emma Hemming Willis and their children.

TRENDING: Popular toy brand now goes crazy pushing queerness to kids

Read the full story ›