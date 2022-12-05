Democrats' newest push is to give KIDS the vote

A large part of the Democrats' agenda for America today, led by Joe Biden, is to allow children to decide for themselves whether they are boys or girls, and whether they should have body-mutilating surgery that makes them sterile for life.

Now a report confirms that not only do Democrats believe children should be deciding their own fates, but important issues in your life too.

By voting.

A report from Just the News reveals there's a Democrat-led movement to lower the voting age to 16 – "or in some cases even younger."

TRENDING: Santa's wish list

"This is not a fluke; do not think this is a joke," said J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation. "They are serious about this, and it's coming soon to your area."

The latest development came in Boston, where its city council adopted a petition allowing those who are 16 and 17 to vote in municipal elections.

It still has to go through the state Legislature, where other similar programs have failed.

City councilor Kenzie Bok told the Boston Globe, "Having the opportunity to vote is what gives our 16- and 17-year-olds a chance to engage meaningfully."

Should people under the age of 18 be given the right to vote? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (18 Votes)

Councilor Julie Mejia claimed already it's "oftentimes it's young people who are educating their parents and their uncles and aunts and older folks about who's running for office and why they should vote."

Hans von Spakovsky, of the Heritage Foundation, told Just the News it's foolish and cynical.

"Under the law, 16- and 17-year-olds are minors. They can't sign contracts or leases, buy alcohol, join the military, serve on a jury, or engage in a host of other activities that only legal adults are qualified to engage in because we as a society have judged that they have not yet developed the experience and judgment to make such decisions."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

But already Oakland and Berkley in California and Takoma Park, Hyattsville, Greenbelt, Riverdale Park and Mount Rainer in Maryland allow children of that age to vote in municipal elections.

One pending plan in Howard County would have a sixth-grader on the Board of Education, and PILF is suing to block it, for a number of reasons, including age and the fact it discriminates against Christians.

"They want to infantilize voting by allowing children to vote," Adams told Just the News. "They think that's their next big constituency. Allowing kids as young as sixth grade to vote for school board — it's like 'Lord of the Flies.' Children are getting more political power than adults, and they don't even allow children in Catholic schools to vote."

Virginia also is facing a demand that those 16 and 17 be allowed to vote.

In Congress, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., wants the Constitution amended to let those 16 vote in national elections.

Von Spakovsky suggested the real motive: "Nothing other than politics and the belief it will somehow help them get elected. This is a crass motive and a betrayal of all of their other constituents and particularly voters whose votes will be diluted by children."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!