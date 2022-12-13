Democrats wage 'holy war' on Christian America

The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Their profoundly negative effects are inescapable: Repeated polls confirm that the “Climate Change Cult,” with its hysterical indoctrination of America’s school kids, has caused a staggering three out of four young people to fear the future, so great is their concern that the world may soon come to an apocalyptic end. Even many married couples say they will not bring any children into such a cursed and short-lived world. And of course, much of the globe is freezing this winter because of the “Climate Change Cult’s” mass-suicidal war on fossil fuels. Never mind that 1,100 scientists and scholars recently signed a document affirming “There is no climate emergency.”

Meanwhile, the “Wokeness Cult” intimidates millions into living in continual fear of saying, writing or even thinking the “wrong thing,” on threat of being shunned, “cancelled,” ostracized from their peer group or fired from their job – a scenario jarringly reminiscent of the dreaded “thoughtcrime” accusation in George Orwell’s “1984.”

The “Cult of Abortion” is compared by many to the ancient “Cult of Moloch” because of the uncanny similarity between modern-day abortion and the ubiquitous practice of child sacrifice in the pagan world of old. In past millennia, sacrificing children to demonic gods like Moloch and Baal was justified by the belief that the gods thus satisfied would reward the parents with greater prosperity and a better life. That’s precisely the argument given for legalized abortion today.

Then there’s the “COVID Cult,” which has crippled much of American society over the last three years. While shutting down real churches all over the country during the pandemic, COVID's high priests founded their own religion. As with most faiths, the “COVID Cult” clearly differentiates between the clean and the unclean, the justified and the unjustified – or as they are better known, the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. The only problem is their sacred ritual of internal cleansing, an act elevated almost to the level of holy communion, necessitated the CDC to quietly change the definition of “vaccine” to fit a drug that really is not a vaccine, but rather an ineffective and dangerous experimental medicine the COVID priests still insist on administering to believers – and their children.

Today’s leftwing cults frequently instigate full-bore social contagion episodes – for example, the hypnotic influence various TikTok personalities exert on adolescents, especially girls, persuading many to “identify” as transgender and undergo surgical amputation of healthy body parts. Still other TikTok influencers, displaying their Tourette’s Syndrome on camera, have ignited a bizarre epidemic of teenage girls suddenly manifesting spontaneous Tourette’s tics themselves. There are few limits to this social contagion phenomenon, which Western medicine refers to as “mass sociogenic illness.”

Cult Central, of course, would be the nation’s far-left colleges and universities, which historian William Lind likens to “little ivy-covered North Koreas.” There, America’s next generation is daily indoctrinated in toxic, delusional and intensely guilt-producing Marxist ideologies that, in many cases, totally transform the student.

Nevertheless, this wildly metastasizing panorama of leftwing cults is not the whole story – far from it.

During the Obama administration, Americans often heard the expression “manufactured crisis,” a concept explained by Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, who said: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that, it’s an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” The clear implication is that, for the left, a crisis – real or manufactured – can be leveraged mightily to advance a secret agenda that society would otherwise resist or reject.

Thus it is that behind every one of today’s cults is an apocalyptic crisis that is fake – literally a manufactured crisis. So, the crises of “America’s systemic racism,” of “near-term catastrophic climate change,” of “the war on women’s reproductive freedom” and so on are not real. They’re leftwing manufactured crises, the response to which is the creation of these revolutionary movements that amount to full-blown cults.

Karl Marx, whose ideas lie at the core of much of what today’s Democratic Party espouses, famously wrote that "Religion is the opium of the people" (often translated as "Religion is the opiate of the masses”). Even though Marx, a professed atheist, detested religion, he ironically was responsible for creating the ultimate false “religion,” which has indeed served as “the opiate of the masses” ever since.

That’s right. Whether one calls it “Marxism,” “communism,” “socialism” or “progressivism,” or any of today’s more exotic terms like “wokism” and “anti-racism,” these labels are appealing because they confer a veneer of transcendent meaning and morality to the left’s perverse causes.

And although the high priesthood of these and other leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding real power in America and the world do not believe in any of this. They just pretend. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to intimidate and polarize “the rabble” while distracting them from recognizing what their elite leader class is really up to, which is the total Marxist transformation of America and the world. All as a means of acquiring ever more power and wealth for themselves ... along with revenge on their enemies.

Publicly espousing and embracing these various cults and causes thus fosters the illusion that the leaders actually care about anybody or anything other than themselves. All of which is to say that the abundance of bizarre, out-of-control far-left cults dominating American society today serve as the real “opiate of the masses.”

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

(Editor’s note: This Whistleblower issue is dated “November-December 2022” simply to enable staff to catch up and better match future issue release dates with the calendar. All subscribers will still receive a FULL 12 ISSUES in their subscription.)

Highlights of “HOLY WAR” include:

* “Today’s Democratic Party: A kaleidoscope of bizarre and destructive cults” by David Kupelian

* “Leftism as a secular religion: Alternative gospel is ‘a secular meaning-giver to supplant Christianity’” by Dennis Prager

* “Today's abortion culture imitates ancient child sacrifice to Moloch” by Jerry Newcombe.

“Yet God said through Moses, ‘Now choose life, so that you and your children may live’”

* “'Demonic': Woman who once lived as a man shatters media narrative: ‘Cult-like’ social-networking culture draws in vulnerable young women” by Art Moore

* “The great rebellion: How the strange religion of leftism has made converts of millions of Americans” by David Kupelian

* “Mom hires cult de-programmer to undo daughter’s ‘brainwashing’ at woke college: 'It was no different than if she'd been taken away by the Moonies'”

* “U.N.’s COP27 'climate cult' meeting actually 'all about depopulation': ‘30,000 globalist elites bend the knee to the false god of the net-zero agenda’” by Jason Isaac

* “Climate cult alert: 1,100 scientists and scholars say, 'There is no climate emergency'” by Art Moore

* “The rise of global green religion: How the radical environmental movement has subverted America” by Henry Lamb

* “The 'green' globalist elites will make serfs of us all: How societies are returning to the oppressive landowner/tenant system of old” by Laura Hollis

* “FDA approves bizarre lab-grown 'meat' for human consumption!” by Bob Unruh

* “Jonathan Cahn exposes the demonic ‘gods’ behind today’s 'irrational' events” by Art Moore

* “Guess what religion inspired the ‘sexual freedom’ movement” by David Kupelian

* “Wake up, America – they really are trying to destroy us: Identifying 'an ugly conglomerate' of influences that viscerally loathe the 'little guy'” by Laura Hollis

* “The red wave that REALLY matters” by Michael Brown

* “From the cradle to the cross: A fresh look at the birth, life and death of Jesus Christ” by Greg Laurie.

“In today’s America,” says author and longtime Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “leftist leaders don’t really believe in the secular religious sermons they preach. Barack Obama doesn’t truly believe America is an irredeemably racist country when it elected him as the first black president in history. And he doesn’t really believe ‘catastrophic climate change’ is causing the oceans to disastrously rise, or else he wouldn’t have built a $12 million mansion right on the beach of Martha’s Vineyard, an island in the Atlantic Ocean.

“In fact, none of the elites truly believe fossil fuels are destroying the earth and that everyone is better off eating insects instead of meat, or else they wouldn’t fly an average of 40 different private jets to every climate-change conference held in exotic locales where they feast on the finest meats and seafood.

“It’s all an act,” concludes Kupelian, “for the sake of their own power, privilege, wealth and glory. But what else can you expect from sociopaths obsessed with ruling the world?”

