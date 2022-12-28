'Dirt' dug up on Fauci ahead of congressional investigations

Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's adviser on COVID-19, reveled in the daily television appearances where he claimed he WAS "science" during the pandemic and told Americans they needed to wear masks, then didn't, but above all they had to accept the experimental jabs.

He's departing his government job within days, but isn't likely to be left entirely alone as multiple members of Congress have warned that he'll need to testify about the disastrous handling of the pandemic that cost millions of lives.

Now, a report at SlayNews is confirming that the "dirt" on Fauci already is appearing. And members of Congress want to grill him.

The report said, "Twitter boss Elon Musk found some dirt on Dr. Anthony Fauci and went public on his social media platform to devastating effect."

TRENDING: Carmakers could be forced to cut prices – and profits – in 2023

For instance, Musk said, "Almost no one seems to realize that the head of bioethics at NIH – the person who is supposed to make sure that Fauci behaves ethically – is his wife."

Further, the comments noted that "gain-of-function" research is "just another way of saying 'bioweapon,'" and that Fauci authored a 2012 paper promoting that very research.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Almost no one seems to realize that the head of bioethics at NIH – the person who is supposed to make sure that Fauci behaves ethically – is his wife 🧐 https://t.co/CpWHNCqc8y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Will Dr. Anthony Fauci go to prison for his crimes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 45% (199 Votes) 55% (246 Votes)

“Gain-of-function” in this context is just another way of saying “bioweapon”. Some good nuggets in article. Important to note that Fauci authored 2012 paper arguing for gain-of-function research! Obama wisely put this on pause, but Fauci restarted it.https://t.co/v18oaE3zkf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

The report said it was the Weekend Australian that unearthed a 2012 paper Fauci wrote for the American Society for Microbiology where he advocated for gain-of-function research.

"Such research involves making viruses more infectious and/or deadly," the report said.

One prominent and well-supported explanation for COVID-19 was that it was developed at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, which does gain-of-function work, and it somehow got loose, circling the globe and killing millions.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!