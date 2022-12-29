Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase

(FOX NEWS) – Disney is warning guests to be on their best behavior at the California and Florida resorts after an uptick in fights at the parks.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World added courtesy sections to the "Know Before You Go" section on their website reminding guests that inappropriate behavior can result in being kicked off the property.

For California parkgoers, Disneyland's warning reads, "We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules."

